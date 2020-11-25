One Day At a Time Canceled Again, But There Is Hope For More

This is getting ridiculous.

One Day at a Time has been canceled again, after one pandemic-shortened season on Pop TV. The show originally aired three seasons on Netflix before the streamer dropped it, and Pop picked it up to help fill the hole left after the end of the hit Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. Then the pandemic shut down production mid-season four and it never resumed, though an animated episode aired in June.

Now, ViacomCBS, who owns Pop, has officially dropped the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plan originally was for ODAAT to get a fifth season on CBS All Access, but Netflix would have had to sign off on the show airing on another streaming platform.

THR reports that once again, Sony TV is working on finding a new home for the beloved sitcom, though many cash-strapped networks are currently sticking with their own studios for content.