DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsVideosPhotos

Iggy Azalea Says She's "Pissed the F--k Off" Over Ex Playboi Carti's Cryptic Tweet

Iggy Azalea didn't hold back on Twitter after her ex Playboi Carti posted about telling someone to "shut up."

By Ryan Gajewski Nov 24, 2020 11:50 PMTags
CouplesMomsCelebritiesIggy Azalea
Related: Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea is not hiding her feelings about Playboi Carti's recent tweet. 

Both members of the former couple, who are parents to newborn son Onyx, appeared to air grievances on social media on Monday, Nov. 24. The drama began when Carti tweeted, "i told da bit shut up! My son crying."

About eight hours later, Iggy retweeted Carti and added, "Did you?"

Later that night, the 30-year-old "Fancy" star tweeted, "I just spoke to my sons father and apparently that isn't meant to be about me. Apparently."

Then, in the wee hours of Tuesday, Nov. 24, she'd seemingly had enough with fans who were messaging her about Carti's apparent tweet about their son.

"y'all wrong as hell for your dumb ass Lil tweets," Iggy wrote. "Why I gotta log on and see my name dragged in dirt over a random cryptic ass tweet, that hasn't got shit to do with me! For WHAT!? I mind my business. I hope your Mac & cheese burns in the oven on Thursday. Night!" 

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

As if anyone hadn't gotten the gist from those charred-Thanksgiving-side-dish vibes, Iggy added, "And yes, I'm pissed the f--k off. As I should be. As you would be."

KCS Presse / MEGA

The vitriol didn't end there. "Why YALL got to?" she tweeted. "Why I gotta log on and see the whole internet tryna drag me when I haven't done S--T. Y'all make it about me whenever you can. Somehow some way. And I'm not f--kin with it. Eat a d--k and die."

In October, Iggy shared the first photos of Onyx on Instagram after having announced his arrival in June. A day after sharing those first images, she posted that she had parted ways with 24-year-old Carti.

"What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship," she posted in October.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

2

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

3

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

4

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

5

How MLB's Cole Tucker Manifested His New Romance With Vanessa Hudgens

Latest News

Save Big on Dyson Hair Tools, Vacuums and More at This Flash Sale

One Day at a Time Canceled Again, But There Is Hope

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Throws Shade at Scott Disick

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby