Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Max, Bayside & More of the Saved by the Bell Set

Before Principal Belding can barge in and mutter his infamous, "Hey, hey, hey..." we'll tell you what's going on here: Peacock's reimagined version of Saved by the Bell premieres today, Nov. 25.

That's right, Zack Morris, Jessie Spano, A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and more of your (former!) favorite Bayside High students are back, and to make things even better, they're joined by a whole new generation of students.

The fresh take on the beloved '90s sitcom perfectly blends the old with the new, and E! has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the set to prove it. As Elizabeth Berkley puts it, "Fans of the old show will be so excited to see the original set."

In the above clip, Elizabeth and her Saved by the Bell co-star Mario Lopez take fans back to the halls of Bayside, showing just how little has changed since the 1993 finale. The showrunners paid close attention to the tiniest of details, from the lockers to the wood paneling in the principal's office. If you look closely, you'll notice that Principal Belding's successor, Principal Toddman, even has the original nameplate from the '90s version of the show!