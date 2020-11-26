Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Feast Your Eyes on These NFL Studs Bringing Heat to the Football Field

From Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Danny Amendola and Kyler Murray, see the NFL players who are studs on and off the football field.

NFL Studs, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tahovailoa Getty Images; E! Illustration

Turkey day is great, but have you heard about game day?

While some spend their Thanksgiving holiday in the kitchen cooking up delicious meals, others stay far away and prefer to watch some football from the comfort of a couch.

This year is no different as the NFL presents two games to watch throughout the day. Whether you're starting the day with Danny Amendola and the Detroit Lions or waiting for Sunday to cheer on JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's a team—and player—to root for before and after you enjoy the stuffing and mashed potatoes.

While E! News is used to covering the latest Hollywood scoop, we decided to put the spotlight on more than a few NFL studs who impress us on and off the football field.

Perhaps it's their impressive physiques. Maybe it's their excellent skills as fathers. Yes, we see you Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. Whatever the case may be, we have a feeling one of these men will have you just a bit more interested in football day.

photos
Football Movies & TV Shows

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling and feast your eyes on some talented NFL pros.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Instagram @campbell_mccrea
Danny Amendola

Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Kyler Murray

Quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

Bob Levey/Getty Images
JJ Watt

Defensive End, Houston Texans

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cam Newton

Quarterback, New England Patriots 

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
JuJu Smith-Schuster

Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Russell Wilson

Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski

Tight End, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Baker Mayfield

Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Christian McCaffrey

Running Back, Carolina Panthers

Harry How/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs 

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
DK Metcalf

Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks 

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Tom Brady

Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Cooper Kupp

Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Mark Brown/Getty Images
Lamar Jackson

Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Roquan Smith

Linebacker, Chicago Bears 

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Drew Brees

Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images
Aaron Donald

Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Herbert

Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

