Feast Your Eyes on These NFL Studs Bringing Heat to the Football Field

Turkey day is great, but have you heard about game day?

While some spend their Thanksgiving holiday in the kitchen cooking up delicious meals, others stay far away and prefer to watch some football from the comfort of a couch.

This year is no different as the NFL presents two games to watch throughout the day. Whether you're starting the day with Danny Amendola and the Detroit Lions or waiting for Sunday to cheer on JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's a team—and player—to root for before and after you enjoy the stuffing and mashed potatoes.

While E! News is used to covering the latest Hollywood scoop, we decided to put the spotlight on more than a few NFL studs who impress us on and off the football field.

Perhaps it's their impressive physiques. Maybe it's their excellent skills as fathers. Yes, we see you Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. Whatever the case may be, we have a feeling one of these men will have you just a bit more interested in football day.