Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020

Score the best deals of the year on Roombas, Keurigs and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 24, 2020 10:39 PMTags
Black Friday is right around the corner, but the deals have already begun at Kohl's. Through Nov. 27, score thousands of amazing discounts, including an extra 15% off using the coupon code THANKS and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. Then starting on the 26th through the 27th, you can score sweet deals on home, tech, apparel and more, while still receiving the 15% off offer and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases (exclusions apply).

Along with this, Kohl's has a contactless store drive-up option, to receive your order from the car if you don't feel like waiting for it to ship.

Below, some of our best finds from Kohl's current Black Friday offerings.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate

Air fryers are high up on holiday wish lists this year, and this one does so much more than just that.

$250
$170
Kohl's

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This game-changing electric toothbrush comes in three colors and has five brushing modes.

$230
$125
Kohl's

Amazon All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa

At only $29, why not invest in a new smart speaker? You can ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks and podcasts.

$50
$29
Kohl's

Koolaburra by UGG Sulana Comforter Set with Shams

A faux fur comforter set? It doesn't get any better for the winter. Shop it in full/queen and king sizes.

$200
$100
Kohl's

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum

This robot vacuum even offers up custom cleaning schedules. It's Google Assistant and Alexa compatible. 

$218
$185
Kohl's

Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

Make a single cup or a full carafe with this Keurig

$230
$85
Kohl's

