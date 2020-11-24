Noah Cyrus Says She's in "Utter Shock" as She Breaks Down in Tears Over Grammy Nomination

Related : Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More

Noah Cyrus is enjoying a good cry, and a well-deserved one at that.

The 20-year-old singer was open with her emotions on social media after she earned her first-ever Grammy nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Miley Cyrus' younger sister was nominated for Best New Artist following the May release of her album The End of Everything from Columbia Records.

"IM A GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!!" Noah posted to Instagram. "i'm in a puddle of tears in bed after being woken up and told IM NOMINATED AS BEST NEW ARTIST. my mom at the beginning of the year wrote in her intensions book for me to be nominated for a grammy... mom you've always been and are my biggest fan. thank u i love you so much. thank you to my team and my cyrens."

Noah went on to express appreciation for everyone who worked on the album with her.

"this is such an honor and i am in utter shock," she wrote. "thank you so much from the bottom of my heart i truly can't believe it my mind is going a thousand miles a minute and i am beyond grateful and full of love and gratitude. i know my grandma is looking down on me and this is from her. thank you mammie i wish you could be here for this."