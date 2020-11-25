The Queen of Christmas Candace Cameron Bure Shares Her Holiday Self-Care Routine

Rejoice, Candace Cameron Bure—a.k.a the Queen of Christmas—is back in action for yet another Thanksgiving week jampacked with Hallmark Christmas movies, culminating with the premiere of her latest flick for the network, If I Only Had Christmas.
And with that holly, jolly full plate of work, she has become a pro at finding that necessary me time. So, to celebrate her latest festive release, Candace opened up to E! News about her self-care routine.
Not only did the 44-year-old reveal her go-to beauty routine and super-easy and delicious salad recipe, but she also dished on her relatable indulgence and shared her favorite way to break a sweat.
So read on for Candace's self-care routine, filled with merry, cheer and inspiration for the holiday season...
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
Being with my family and working on Hallmark movies! If this pandemic has taught me anything, it's the importance of slowing down and being present at home. I am also incredibly grateful that I've still have the opportunity to work and do what I love during 2020. I've filmed four Hallmark movies this year including my all-new Christmas movie, If I Only Had Christmas, premiering Nov. 29 on Hallmark Channel as well has brand new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
Pray then drink matcha.
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
1. Be active! I move around whether it's working out to my Kira Stokes fitness app, going on a walk or hike or getting in strength "snacks" throughout the day, like 10 push-ups or 50 leg lifts while I'm waiting for water to boil for my tea.
2. Read my Bible and align my day with the word of God. It anchors me and sets my mind and emotions on the right path.
3. Put my phone down! It's so important to walk away from texts, emails and social media and be present throughout our day.
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
The Kira Stokes fitness app. Kira's method changed my body over the last four years like no other program. I love her, her encouraging and positive personality and the variety of workouts she offers on her app. You can mix and match, or follow one of her daily plans. She uses minimal equipment, which are all available for purchase on her website-bands, ball and gliders.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
Quarantine Salad (made up during COVID quarantine, of course!): Arugula, fennel sliced, cut green onion (scallions), one avocado chopped, toasted pepitas (until lightly browned). Salad dressing: one cup extra virgin olive oil, one shallot diced, one table spoon dijon mustard, one half squeezed lemon, rice vinegar to taste, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper (if spice is desired) and one teaspoon honey, if needed.
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Dark chocolate and a glass of wine.
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
The Lancer Method. Skin care is where beauty starts. I've been using Dr. Lancer's The Method for 12 years! Polish first, cleanse next then nourish your skin! Or red lips—Covergirl: Garnet Flame, Mascara: L'Oreal's Voluminous in black/brown, and Dr. Lancer's Dani Glowing Skin Protector to minimize pores, smooth skin, and give an instant glow.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
I couldn't live without the Marco Polo app. Leaving video messages keep my long distance friendships going! I jumped on the TikTok bandwagon and am LOVING it. Follow me there at CandaceCameronB . [I also like the] Calm app. I love to fall asleep to the bedtime stories.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
Wash my face! I was taught at a young age the importance of cleaning my face every night. Take your make-up off and let it breath! It is one of my top skincare tips.
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13. This reminds me of the power of God within me through prayer and that I am able to withstand and endure any difficulties I'm facing.
If I Only Had Christmas airs Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.