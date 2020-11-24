Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and More First-Time Grammy Nominees

Related : 2020 Grammys Fashion Round-Up

And the nominees are...

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, talented artists from around the world received nominations for the 2021 Grammys. This year, many stars received a Grammy nomination for the very first time, including Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion. Megan was surprised by the Recording Academy's Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during the announcement ceremony when, as she was announcing the nominations, it was revealed she herself received multiple nods!

Surprisingly, BTS also received their first-ever nomination, receiving recognition for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Dynamite." The group reacted with a sweet post on social media, showing the stars cheering as their nomination was announced.

Doja Cat, who received multiple Grammy nominations for her hit song "Say So," recently shared a bet she made with her friend over the award show. During a press room interview at the 2020 American Music Awards, the singer spoke out about the possibility of receiving a Grammy nod.