Watch Dua Lipa Tear Up After Finding Out She Was Nominated For 6 Grammy Awards

She can't stop now!

Dua Lipa found out on Tuesday, morning Nov. 24 that she received six nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Luckily, the world got to find out alongside the pop sensation as she was surprised with her nominations on camera thanks to the Recording Acadamy's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Harvey surprised Dua with the news and she immediately started to tear up with gratitude at the exciting announcement. After thanking her for helping to announce some of the other nominations, he let Dua in on the news, and she responded in shock before wiping her tears away. "You're joking?" she asked before thanking him for the honor.

The "Don't Start Now" singer is up for an incredible six nominations including, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.That's an impressive feat for the young artist, age 25.