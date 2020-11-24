2021 Grammys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

The nominations for the 2021 Grammys are here!
Stars including Gayle King and Imogen Heap were among the celebrities on hand to announce the extensive list of nominees alongside Chair & Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Beyoncé scored nine nods, leading all other nominees, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six. Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, DaBaby and Billie Eilish follow, all having received four. As for the coveted Album of the Year title, Taylor, Dua, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier and Haim will face off against one another.
What makes this year's Grammys particularly exciting is that these artists—and others, from BTS to Harry Styles—are poised to not only take home a trophy or two at the January 31st ceremony, but also carve their names into Grammy history.
Megan Thee Stallion could make her mark as well as Billie Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammys.
While everyone's rooting for different artists, there's one thing we can all agree on: This past year, music has been one of the few things that's provided a much-needed respite.
Through all of the uncertainty, albums like folklore, Hollywood's Bleeding, Fetch the Bolt Cutters and Chilombo all had our backs.
And now, we get to celebrate them!
Keep scrolling to see all of the history-making moments to look out for at the 2021 Grammys.
