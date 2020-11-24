2021 Grammys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

Beyoncé

Beyoncé not only extended her record as the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history (with 79 overall nods), she also tied with Paul McCartney to become the second most-nominated artist of all time. The first? Her husband Jay-Z, who received three nominations this year, and Quincy Jones. Both have 80 overall nominations.

Additionally, Queen Bey was previously tied with Barbra Streisand for the most Record of the Year nominations for a female artist, but after receiving not one but two ROTY nods—the surprise release "Black Parade" and her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage"—she holds the title all on her own.

Oh, and did we mention Beyoncé is just the second artist in history to score two Record of the Year nominations? Yep! Pharrell Williams was the first, making history in 2014 when he scored two ROTY nods: one as a featured artist on Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and one as a featured artist on Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines."

All in all, Beyoncé could walk away from the 2021 Grammys as the most awarded female artist in Grammys history.

For that to happen, she has to win four of her nine nominations. If she wins eight, she will hold the record for the most Grammy wins of all time!