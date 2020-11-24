Here's Why Ariana Grande Only Received One 2021 Grammy Nomination

Related : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Ariana Grande has positioned herself into the 2021 Grammy nominations! On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the "34+35" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me."

This year, the categories are recognizing musical contributions that were released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. With this cut-off, the Grammy winner's latest album positions, which was released on Oct. 30, will have to wait another year.

In 2019, the 27-year-old star won her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fourth studio album, Sweetener. However, it was a bittersweet win for the artist because there was a bit of drama going on behind closed doors, which ultimately led to Ariana not attending the awards show that year.

The pop songstress also pulled out of her scheduled performance days beforehand due to a disagreement with the Grammy producers on which songs she would perform.