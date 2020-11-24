Taylor Swift's folklore Sweeps 2021 Grammys Nominations

Related : Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named "betty" Characters After

This is not folklore: Taylor Swift just received six nominations for the 2021 Grammys!

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the superstar singer is up for numerous awards for her eighth studio album, folklore, including Best Pop Solo Performance for "cardigan," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "exile," Best Pop Vocal Album for folklore, Album of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for "cardigan."

Swift was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, which she wrote alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.

These nominations come just days after the "cardigan" artist picked up multiple awards at the 2020 American Music Awards. While virtually accepting the award for Artist of the Year, T.Swift, referenced her ongoing music battle and revealed she couldn't be at the ceremony because she's currently re-recording "all my old music."

As fans may recall, Swift recorded her latest album in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic and the record has received rave reviews since its surprise release in July. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," the 10-time Grammy winner wrote over the summer. "Surprise [hug emoji] Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."