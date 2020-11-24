Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed What She Really Thinks About Netflix’s Selena: The Series

Imagine having to follow Jennifer Lopez's footsteps.
That was the task at hand for Christian Serratos, The Walking Dead alum who's gearing up to star as Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's Selena: The Series. While the two-part show will kick things off with a focus on the late Tejano singer's childhood and her slow ascent to stardom, it's pretty tough not to think about Lopez's legendary Selena portrayal in the 1997 film that made her a household name.
So does J.Lo think no one else on the block can live up to that performance, or is she here for anything that celebrates Selena, the woman who remains so important to the Latinx community? In a new clip shared to various Netflix social media accounts, Lopez got real.
"Guys, I don't know if you've heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," Lopez said. "Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It's a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. It's a big part of my life and my career. And I can't wait to see it. It's on Netflix. December 4."
Though it's not exactly a glowing endorsement, it's certainly nice to see her pass the baton and give someone else a shot.
So far, teaser and full-length trailers for the new show find Serratos as the spitting-image of Selena, especially when she slips on that bold red lip and signature high-waisted purple bodysuit.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Serratos opened up about why taking on the role was so special for her. "When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house," she said. "When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing ‘Que Creias.' Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn't want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!"
Part one of Selena: The Series hits Netflix on Dec. 4.