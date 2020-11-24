Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!
The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including Dua Lipa, Gayle King, Mickey Guyton and Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle and Imogen Heap listed off a few of the contenders, as well.
With 84 categories, there will be a lot of trophies to hand out. Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home the honors. Luckily, the event is only two months away! The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network starting at Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will serve as host.
Ready to see which of your favorite artists made the cut? Scroll on to see the full list of nominees.
Record of the Year:
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
Song Of The Year:
"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box," Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Album Of The Year:
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
folklore, Taylor Swift
Best New Artist:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Rock Performance:
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," HAIM
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thunderca
Best Rap Performance:
"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop," DaBaby
"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior," Pop Smoke
Best Country Album:
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard,Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will,Ashley McBryde
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper,Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Americana Album:
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Global Music Album:
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill , Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best Music Film:
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best R&B Performance:
"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyonce
"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King
Best R&B Album:
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Music Video:
"Adore You," Harry Styles
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé
"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak
"Goliath," Woodkid
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
Best Rap Song:
"The Bigger Picture"
"The Box"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Rockstar"
"Savage"
Best Rap Album:
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple
Big Their
Kyoto
The Steps
Brittany Howard
Grace Potter
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto"
"Lost in Yesterday"
"Not"
"Shameika"
"Stay High"
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Remixed Recording
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar"
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Instrumental Composition
Baby Jack
Be Water II
Plumfield
Sputnik
Strata
This story is being updated in real-time. Check back for more updates.