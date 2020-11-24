Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their "Complete and Utter Grief" After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up about her pregnancy loss in their first joint interview since the heartbreaking news.
"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen told Michael Strahan during the Nov. 24 episode of Good Morning America. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say, 'I'm OK today.'"
In late September, the pair revealed to their followers that they'd lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it," Legend said. "But when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. And I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."
Throughout the early stages of grieving, Teigen received thousands of letters from fans. She found support in them and also in her husband of seven years. "Obviously it's so painful to go through something like this as a woman, something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of," the cookbook author continued, "but, obviously, there's a father involved. And the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible."
At the same time, some followers criticized Teigen for sharing photos of the deeply personal moments at the hospital. However, she made it clear those pictures, which were captured by Legend, weren't for anyone but those who needed them.
"I don't care if you were offended or disgusted," she said. "I understand it can be that way for people. It's designed for the people that were hurting. And John was very uncomfortable taking them."
But he was by her side nonetheless. "She felt like, really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was to take pictures of that moment," the EGOT winner added. "I was, like, worried. I was like, 'I don't want to, like, commemorate this pain.' But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don't walk away with anything. You have this emptiness and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember it by."
Despite the negativity, Teigen has learned the "world is inherently good," noting that she experienced this kindness firsthand. "And it's shown itself," she continued. "As hard as it was, it is beautiful to see this side of it."
Throughout the devastating experience, the parents of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, have witnessed their bond become even stronger. "I just know that I love my wife more than ever," Legend said. "We've been through so many challenges together, and they've made us stronger. And I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy, but I feel like the challenges we've faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family. And that when we commit to be together forever, we really hold that promise to heart and we take it seriously. And I feel like we're stronger together than we've ever been."
And when in need, their kids are always able to make them smile. "We've always loved a very lively household. It might be more lively than ever these days," Teigen said. "You don't want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much."
Now, Teigen and Legend are striving to help other families through the Ronald McDonald House Charities' new initiative #HereForRMHC. As part of the social media campaign, fans are asked to share a photo or video of themselves making the nonprofit's heart symbol along with the hashtag on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook. McDonald's will donate $100 in each participant's name as part of its $100 million commitment to support families in need of care over the next five years.
Teigen called the partnership one of the proudest things she's been a part of. As she put it, "Loving your children, wanting the best for your children and wanting to keep families together for us is insanely important."
Watch the video to see part of their interview.