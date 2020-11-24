Wells Adams' 30th Birthday Tribute to Fiancée Sarah Hyland Is Hilariously Thirsty

Related : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

In honor of Sarah Hyland's 30th birthday, Wells Adams isn't playing coy about his feelings for her.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Bachelor Nation star took to social media to share a tribute to his future wife on her milestone day. "Happy 30th birthday @sarahhyland!" Adams wrote alongside a wink emoji. "Here's a bunch of pictures that make me very excited about the next 30! Especially the last one."

"I love you the moistest!" he quipped. "Sorry, mostest! To Pluto and back!" Along with the caption, the groom-to-be posted five pictures of the Modern Family alum pouring wine, fishing and posing on the couch with a leg up in the air. The photo medley finished with a snap of the actress lounging by the pool in a pink string bikini.