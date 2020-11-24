DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsVideosPhotos

Wells Adams' 30th Birthday Tribute to Fiancée Sarah Hyland Is Hilariously Thirsty

It's clear Wells Adams has the hots for his future wife, Sarah Hyland. See his candid birthday tribute to the Modern Family alum below.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 24, 2020 4:49 PMTags
BirthdaysSarah HylandCouplesCelebrities
Related: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

In honor of Sarah Hyland's 30th birthday, Wells Adams isn't playing coy about his feelings for her. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Bachelor Nation star took to social media to share a tribute to his future wife on her milestone day. "Happy 30th birthday @sarahhyland!" Adams wrote alongside a wink emoji. "Here's a bunch of pictures that make me very excited about the next 30! Especially the last one."

"I love you the moistest!" he quipped. "Sorry, mostest! To Pluto and back!" Along with the caption, the groom-to-be posted five pictures of the Modern Family alum pouring wine, fishing and posing on the couch with a leg up in the air. The photo medley finished with a snap of the actress lounging by the pool in a pink string bikini. 

photos
Sarah Hyland's Best Looks

On August 8, the actress paid tribute to what was originally supposed to be their wedding day. "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," she captioned playful pictures of them posing as a bride and groom at a winery. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

2

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

3

Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

As for their highly anticipated nuptials, Hyland confirmed during a June episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! that they put all planning on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out," she told Chris Harrison, "and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

While the wait continues, keep scrolling to relive the couple's adorable romance. 

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Talk about stealing the show! The couple flaunted their love on the red carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Instagram
Getting in the Halloween Spirit

Couples costume for the win! Hyland and Adams chose Queen inspired looks for Halloween.

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Hyland recalled her first date with her fiancé. She shared, "Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged."

Instagram
Perfect Pair

The television personality posted this silly photo along with the caption, "I mean, who wouldn't want to marry me?"

Instagram
Adorable Smooches

Perfect date nights are nothing new for this pair. "He surprised me with a picnic on the beach for our anniversary. #bachelordate dreams really do come true. I love you @wellsadams," Hyland, a longtime Bachelor fan, posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Forever Love Letter

Adams sweetly shared a special Instagram message for Hyland on their anniversary. "I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversaries work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You're my person and I can't wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say," he wrote.

Instagram
Sweet Kisses

The New York native posted this adorable snap of her and Adams sharing sweet embrace.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX
Power Couple

The Modern Family actress took the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards to sing "Meet At A Party" with Jordan McGraw and of course, her fiancé was on hand to see the performance.

Instagram
Supportive Fiancé

Hyland showed her support for Adams when she shared, "CHEERS! America's favorite bartender (my FIANCÉ) is back TONIGHT!!! I hear this season of @bachelorinparadise is the MOST DRAMATIC ONE YET. Like. For real."

Instagram
Flaunting Their Love

So cute! Hyland posted this sweet pic with the caption, "Back to engagement spam. My #mcm is my FIANCÉEEEEEEEE."

Instagram
Our Little Secret

It seems like these two managed to keep their engagement a secret for quite some time! Fans began speculating that they were engaged when they spotted a diamond-shaped shadow on her ring finger.

Instagram
Golden Hour

There's something so romantic about a sunlit boat ride.

Instagram
Family Matters

Fans knew things were getting really serious when the actress met Wells' mom. 

Instagram
Thinking of You

Both Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a photo from one of their beach vacations in March 2019, because these two lovebirds can't stop thinking about each other.

Instagram
Snow Smooches

Clearly, Lake Tahoe is for lovers.

Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Forever Love

In honor of Valentine's Day in 2019, Hyland shared this kissing snap from one of her many trips with her main man over the years. "With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall... no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back," she captioned the photo.

Instagram
Merry Christmas, Ya Bunny

The funny couple was inspired by A Christmas Story for their 2018 Christmas card.

Instagram / Wells Adams
Golden Hour

Adams whisked Hyland off to a tropical destination to celebrate her birthday in November 2018.

Instagram
Snow Cuddles

Baby it's cold outside, but Adams has his baby to keep him warm...even when it snows.

Instagram
The Taco to Your Belle

It's safe to say these two won Halloween with their "Taco Belle" couple costume. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The sweet duo loves to get dressed up, and they look pretty great when they do.

Instagram
New Year's Smooch

For International Kissing Day in July 2018, the ABC star posted a hot pic of the iconic duo sharing a kiss because they are just the cutest.

Instagram
Wild Summer Nights

Mexico wasn't ready for these two lovebirds.

Instagram
Star (fish) Struck

The adorable pair soaked up some sun and played with starfish while on vacation in Mexico in June 2018.

Instagram
City Hall Marches

In June 2018, the Wedding Year actress threw it back with a photo of the two from the 2017 Women's March writing, "Missing city hall marches with my partner in crime."

Instagram
Cutie Cuddles

The Modern Family actress' caption says it all in this heartfelt birthday post: "This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since. @wellsadams? You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama! Hey... #toplutoandback #myperson."

Instagram
Flannel Twins

The sweet duo posted matching photos of their flannel date night in May. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wrote, "Actual photo of us on a date...kinda drunk...about to Postmates Taco Bell."

Instagram
Smiling Sweeties

This devoted couple can't stand spending too much time apart. The Manhattan-native posted a couple selfie on Instagram in April 2018 writing, "Missing my person" next to a heart emoji.

Instagram
Riding Off Into the Sunset

On Valentine's Day in 2018, Adams posted this photo of the two puckering up while on a trip to Ojai, California a year prior.

Instagram
Star Power

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress took part in the Time's Up movement with her boyfriend right by her side. "Very proud to be with a man that thinks it's sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy," she wrote.

photos
View More Photos From Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: Romance Rewind

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

2

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

3

Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

4

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

5
Exclusive

Chrishell Stause Speaks Out on Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Latest News

Grammys 2021 Nominations: All the Jaw-Dropping Snubs and Surprises

Here's Why Ariana Grande Only Received One 2021 Grammy Nomination

Taylor Swift's folklore Sweeps 2021 Grammys Nominations

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev's Son Reacts to Dad's DWTS Win

J.Lo Just Revealed What She Thinks About Netflix's Selena Series

Breaking

Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Exclusive

Chrishell Stause Speaks Out on Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors