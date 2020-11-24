Wells Adams' 30th Birthday Tribute to Fiancée Sarah Hyland Is Hilariously Thirsty

In honor of Sarah Hyland's 30th birthday, Wells Adams isn't playing coy about his feelings for her.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Bachelor Nation star took to social media to share a tribute to his future wife on her milestone day. "Happy 30th birthday @sarahhyland!" Adams wrote alongside a wink emoji. "Here's a bunch of pictures that make me very excited about the next 30! Especially the last one."
"I love you the moistest!" he quipped. "Sorry, mostest! To Pluto and back!" Along with the caption, the groom-to-be posted five pictures of the Modern Family alum pouring wine, fishing and posing on the couch with a leg up in the air. The photo medley finished with a snap of the actress lounging by the pool in a pink string bikini.
On August 8, the actress paid tribute to what was originally supposed to be their wedding day. "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," she captioned playful pictures of them posing as a bride and groom at a winery. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."
As for their highly anticipated nuptials, Hyland confirmed during a June episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! that they put all planning on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out," she told Chris Harrison, "and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."
While the wait continues, keep scrolling to relive the couple's adorable romance.