Taylor Swift Is Bringing folklore to Your Home With an Intimate Concert Film for Disney+

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift gave her fans the ultimate surprise on Tuesday, Nov. 24 when she announced the trailer for her new film folklore: the long pond studio sessions. The best part? Viewers won't have to wait long to see the project because it drops Wednesday, Nov. 25 at midnight PST on Disney+.

"Well it's 11/24," the 30-year-old singer explained on Instagram, "and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement."

The film provides Swifties with "an intimate concert" of her eighth studio album, held at Aaron Dessner's Long Pond studio in Hudson Valley, New York.

"So folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," Swift said in a video posted to Instagram Stories. "But, we got together at Long Pond studios and, for the very first time, got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by [Bon Iver's] Justin Vernon, and it was filmed by Disney+."

The 10-time Grammy winner then said she couldn't wait for followers to see the film. "It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with," Swift added, "and I really hope you enjoy it."