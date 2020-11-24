21 Savage Mourns Death of His Younger Brother Killed in Stabbing

21 Savage has broken his silence after his younger brother was stabbed to death on Sunday, Nov. 22. Terrell Davis, known by his stage name TM1way, was 27 years old.
21 Savage wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 23, "can't believe somebody took you baby bro," adding, "I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back."
E! News has learned that police responded to a stabbing in Lambeth, London, and declared a 27-year-old man dead at the scene of the crime. Authorities have not yet identified the name of the victim, but his family was notified. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.
TM1way is a British rapper whose songs include "Monster," "Vatic," "Go Getter" and "Lip Up in This."
As for 21 Savage, the 28-year-old "Immortal" singer grew up with four brothers and six sisters, but already lost another brother to violence.
His younger brother Quantivayus "Tayman" Joseph was shot during a drug deal, he revealed in a past cover story with Fader. 21 Savage (real name She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) said he honored his "hothead" brother Tayman by getting a dagger tattoo between his eyes.
Other tattoos pay tribute to his friends Larry and Johnny, who were killed in shootings. The rapper himself was also shot six times, according to the magazine.
Savage encountered law enforcement again in February 2019, when he was arrested, taken into ICE custody and faced with possible deportation to the United Kingdom. He later opened up to Good Morning America about the terrifying experience, saying, "I was just driving and I just see guns and blue lights. And then I was in the back of a car and I was gone."