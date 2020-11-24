American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Kaitlyn Bristowe Praises ''Incredible'' Nikki Bella as She Reflects on DWTS Journey

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale, Kaitlyn Bristowe thanked partner Artem Chigvintsev's fianceé for her support throughout the competition.

Kaitlyn Bristowe saved the last dance for those who supported her Dancing With the Stars journey. 

As the season 29 finale got underway on Monday night, the former Bachelorette dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her cheerleaders: boyfriend Jason Tartick, pro partner Artem Chigvintsev and perhaps most notably, Artem's fianceé, Nikki Bella

Nikki has been candid about what it's like to see Artem share the spotlight with Kaitlyn on DWTS, especially as the couple is forced to spend more time apart so soon after the birth of their son due to COVID-19 safety protocols.  

But as Kaitlyn sees it, she and Artem would have never made it this far in the competition without her support. 

"This is the last time I'll bug you for votes because THIS IS FOR THE MIRRORBALL," the reality TV star shared on social media. "This is for 19 year old Kaitlyn who was told she wasn't a good enough dancer. For Artem's first finale, baby and fiancée."

Kaitlyn continued, "...And Artem.. from wanting you as a partner 5 years ago, manifesting this, finally meeting you, an injured ankle hiccup, your brilliant choreography, a few 10's and A LOT of hard work. Thank you. And thank you @thenikkibella for being an incredible partner and mama during this time. Not easy. And you did it all while being so supportive."

During a September episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki confessed to feeling insecure after comparing her appearance to Kaitlyn's. 

While watching Artem and Kaitlyn dance on TV, she recalled thinking, "I had a big mumu on with a boob hanging out with, like, leaking milk from my nipple. And I was like, 'Wow, he's gonna come home. Do I need to do something to myself because he was just dancing with that and now he's coming back to this?'"

She then added, "To see him perform...his smile could not get any bigger. You just felt his excitement and his love and his passion and more than anything, his happiness."

And when Nikki was accused of taking DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba's side in her battle against Artem and Kaitlyn, she later clarified her remarks and made it clear there's nothing but love between her and Kaitlyn. 

"I really love Kaitlyn," the WWE star said on her podcast. "Kaitlyn is an amazing person—let's take dancing aside—she's an awesome person... So it makes me feel bad if I came off in a different way 'cause I don't want that."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursdays at 9e|6p pm, only on E!

