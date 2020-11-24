American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Photo

Kylie Jenner left very little to the imagination in a racy photo shared to her Instagram on Nov. 23. See the snapshot that has temperatures on the rise even as winter approaches.

Kylie Jenner is dressed to kill. 

The 23-year-old's latest bathing suit 'gram leaves very, very little to the imagination, but with a figure like that who could blame her?

On Monday, Nov. 23 Kylie posed in a high-cut, crushed velvet bathing suit complete with sexy cutouts around her waist and hips. She complemented the poolside look with a gold body chain draped around her backside and a matching necklace with daughter Stormi Webster's name on it. 

"all good," she captioned the sultry photo opps, adding a white heart emoji.

Kylie hasn't let dropping temperatures impact her bikini photo game as of late. She's been busy soaking up every last minute of California sunshine by spending time in her massive backyard clad in bathing suits that are more revealing than the last.

The cosmetics mogul is using her influence for good, however. After Kylie shared a racy photo encouraging her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election, registration site Vote.org reportedly saw a 1,500 percent increase in usage. 

See Kylie's latest thirst traps (plus more throughout the years) in our gallery below: 

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie takes advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Instagram
Green Dreams

Kylie shows off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Instagram
Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Instagram
Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joins little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

Instagram
On Fire

Kylie soaks up the sun in her "happy place," at least according to her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

SplashNews.com
Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Instagram
Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Instagram
Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Instagram
Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Instagram
Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Instagram
Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Insstagram
Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Instagram
Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Instagram
Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcased a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

BRIAN PRAHL SPLASHNEWS
White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

