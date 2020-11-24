Chrishell Stause Reunites With Gleb Savchenko for Dancing With the Stars Finale

Related : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

After weeks of fighting off unfounded dating rumors, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are back in the ballroom.

The former Dancing With the Stars partners were spotted together at the show's finale on Monday, Nov. 23. After Kaitlyn Bristowe's first performance, the cameras panned to Chrishell and Gleb, who applauded Kaitlyn's tango.

Both stars posted pics of the reunion on their Instagram Story, with Chrishell telling fans, "I'm excited to see everybody again... I missed it here," while she got her hair and makeup done in the trailer.

Over on Gleb's Story, he shared some of their fun banter as they sat in the audience. "Would you do a dance tonight?" he asked the 39-year-old. She said, "No, I'm not dancing tonight." When he prompted, "Would you?" the Selling Sunset star laughed and said, "Right now, just pull something out of my ass? No!" You heard it straight from the source—they're solely observers tonight.