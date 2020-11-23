American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Miley Cyrus Says She's 2 Weeks Sober Again After She "Fell Off" During COVID-19

In a candid new interview, Miley Cyrus revealed she's back to being sober after she "fell off" her sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miley Cyrus is once again opening up about her relationship with alcohol.

The "Prisoner" singer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, Nov. 23, that she's now two weeks sober after she admittedly "fell off" her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f--king sober,' and I didn't," Cyrus, who just turned 28, explained. "I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time."

She added that she's trying to come to terms with things peacefully, noting, "One of the things I've used is 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

Cyrus announced in June that she had been sober for six months, but as she explained in the new interview with Lowe, she "didn't choose to make a statement" when she recently broke her sobriety.

"To me, it was a f--k up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be f--king sober," the musician, whose highly anticipated album Plastic Hearts is set to be released on Friday, expressed. "I think everyone has to do what is best for them."

Vijat Mohindra

Added the "Midnight Sky" singer, "I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time."

"I'm very disciplined," Cyrus continued. "Yeah, very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f--king do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to, it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

Later, Cyrus reflected on the past year of her life, and how the deaths of musicians like Amy WinehouseJimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain inspired her to get sober.

"Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober, because we've lost so many icons at 27," she said. "It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."

Cyrus also touched on relationships and love, comparing society's pressure and obsession with finding a lifelong partner to "programming."

As she put it, "And I try to not be a total servant to the programming because that to me is ingrained and embedded. And probably every woman in my family line before me probably had someone, had kids, so that's ingrained in me, but I don't actually have that idea. So if I can disconnect from, 'Well, that's what I'm supposed to want, but I don't. And I'm okay with it.'"

"And what I've also learned is like, when someone's talking about timing and he's like, 'Well, this isn't a good time for that,' it's never a good time," Cyrus continued, citing specific tragedies she's endured throughout her life, including her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. "It's never a good time for your house to burn down. It's never a good time to go through a divorce. It's never a good time for your grandma to die."

"It's never a good time," she added. "It's going to happen when it happens...and it's not going to be easy. And I've made myself sit in discomfort lately and loneliness."

For example, Cyrus revealed she'll turn off all of her devices: "everything in my house, no TVs, no phone, no computer, nothing, no music."

"And just sit and let it come up because it will. And it hurts. It's excruciating," she shared. "And I did it probably three nights ago and sobbed by myself. And I felt so good the next day, because you cannot do this forever. And we live in a society where we're asked to just compartmentalize, compartmentalize, compartmentalize."

