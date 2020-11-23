American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Supportive of Scott Disick's Relationship With Amelia Hamlin

As Scott Disick continues making headlines for his budding romance with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, a source shares exclusive insight into Kourtney Kardashian's outlook on the situation.

By McKenna Aiello Nov 23, 2020 11:24 PMTags
ExclusivesKourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Related: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

Kourtney Kardashian just wants to keep the peace. 

While Scott Disick's past relationships may have ruffled Kourt's feathers, his budding romance with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin has the Poosh founder adopting a keep calm and carry on mentality. 

An insider tells E! News exclusively, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy."

Scott is "at his best," the source adds, when he's "able to find a balance between dating and family time." 

And at least thus far, it appears 37-year-old Scott has been able to do exactly that. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and teenage daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were first romantically linked in early November. Scott and Amelia seem practically inseparable these days, taking weekend trips to Santa Barbara and enjoying alone time on the beaches of Malibu. 

According to our source, Kourtney is unbothered by the duo's recent rendezvous simply because she and Scott have reached a healthy point in their co-parenting relationship. 

photos
The Most Lordly Moments From Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

"He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids," the insider explains. "That's when Kourtney is happiest."

Back in October, a source said the former couple has "come a long way" since their romantic partnership crumbled years ago. 

Getty Images

"They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever," the source remarked. "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

Looking toward the future, it's too soon to tell if Amelia will be welcomed into the Kar-Jenner fold, much like Sofia Richie was throughout her three-year relationship with Scott. 

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

2

Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

3

American Music Awards 2020: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Instead, sources have insisted Scott is taking things slow with the model—much to the relief of her famous parents. Lisa and Harry "believe this is just a phase" for Amelia, an insider previously told E! News.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

2

Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

3

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Kick Off the 2020 AMAs With "Monster"

4

American Music Awards 2020: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

5

Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Proves Leggings Can Be a Style Statement

Latest News

Exclusive

Chloe x Halle Do Frozen in Disney Holiday Singalong Clip

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale 2020 Is Already Here!

Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s 2 Weeks Sober in Candid Interview on Alcohol

Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Supportive of Scott & Amelia's Relationship

Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Saylor For Birthday

Ken Jennings to Guest Host Jeopardy! After Alex Trebek's Death

Who Should Win Dancing With the Stars Season 29?