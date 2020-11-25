10 Things You Didn't Know About Maddie Phillips—By Maddie Phillips

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Maddie Phillips is a star on the rise.

Though the Vancouver native already had plenty of credits under her belt heading into the second half of 2020, audiences really got a taste of what the talented actress can do when Teenage Bounty Hunters arrived on Netflix in August. In the dramedy, executive produced by Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, Maddie starred as Sterling Wesley, one of the two titular teens balancing life at their Christian high school and their new unorthodox careers hunting fugitives. The series was warmly received by critics, who singled out Maddie's killer chemistry with co-star Anjelica Bette Fellini as one of the main attractions, but was sadly canceled by the streaming service two months after its debut.

Though the abrupt end was certainly a blow, it's not stopping Maddie, who can also be also seen in the new film Summerland.