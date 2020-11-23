How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Move to the Boston Celtics

Related : Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on $19M Celtics Deal

Tristan Thompson is Boston bound! The basketball star has reached a reported two-year, $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics.

Rob and Kim Kardashian have already congratulated Tristan, with the KKW founder writing on her Instagram Story, "Boston here we come!!!" But where does Khloe Kardashian stand?

Naturally, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are wondering if Khloe will be following her on-again, off-again boyfriend across the country. It's easy to see why that might be the case—she and daughter True Thompson made the move from Calabasas to Cleveland in 2018 while he played for the Cavaliers.

However, a lot has happened since then. The pair split in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating. As viewers of the KUWTK season 19 finale know, Khloe was hesitant about getting back together with Tristan. However, it couldn't have been more clear on Halloween this year that the parents are officially back on. C'mon, they dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony!