The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing This Mistake to Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a person wearing jeans and a T-shirt in the back of a fight scene in "The Siege" episode of The Mandalorian. See the unexpected cameo here.

The Mandalorian Jeans GuyDisney Plus

Hey, mistakes happen—even in a galaxy far, far away.

Fans of The Mandalorian thought they spotted a small snafu in season two's fourth episode "Chapter 12: The Siege."

In the episode (warning: some spoilers ahead), the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) sought to take out an old Imperial base to keep the planet Nevarro safe. But after they broke in with Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), they realized it wasn't quite as abandoned as they'd assumed and it wasn't just a military base—it was also a lab.

At one point, the characters fought off two individuals attempting to destroy the base's system and keep the intel a secret. But it wasn't the action-packed scene that caught viewers' attention. It was…a person wearing blue jeans?

That's right. Eagle-eyed followers spotted someone sporting jeans and a T-shirt in the left corner of the shot (just behind Weathers). Considering the attire hardly matched the rest of the cast's costumes, many assumed the unexpected cameo was accidentally made by a crew member.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to joke about the moment on social media.

 

"Check out the far left of this shot," one viewer tweeted. "I hope we see more of blue jeans man in future episodes! #Mandalorian #StarWars."

Another added, "I'm gonna be Mandalorian Jeans Guy for Halloween in 11 months and everyone will totally get the reference."

For some, the mishap brought back memories of Game of Thrones' viral blunders, including that unforgettable coffee cup. As one fan tweeted, "The jeans guy from The Mandalorian reminds me of these Game of Thrones slip ups." Another chimed in simply saying, "#Mandalorian jeans guy > #GamesOfThrones coffee cup."

Fans can see how the rest of the season plays out—and if there are any more, er, guest appearances—by watching The Mandalorian on Disney+.

