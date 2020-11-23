Iggy Azalea Points Out the "Wildest Part" About The Crown—And It's Not What You Think

Who that? Who that? It's Iggy Azalea watching The Crown.
Like millions of Americans, the 30-year-old rapper has been binging on Netflix's drama series during quarantine. But while watching a recent episode, Iggy couldn't help but share her wonder about a particular detail.
"The wildest part about The Crown on Netflix is that the Queen carried her purse around her house," she wrote on Twitter on Nov. 20. "Imagine having a house so big, you need to take a purse to the kitchen."
Lo and behold, her point raised a few questions—and eyebrows—from loyal fans of the show. Ultimately, E! News did a little digging and got some answers. According to aNew Idea magazine, Queen Elizabeth ll loves her handbags so much that she treats them as an integral part of her outfit.
As Gerald Bodmer, CEO of luxury handbag manufacturer Launer London, told the publication in 2018, "She doesn't feel fully dressed without her handbag. But if the Queen doesn't like what we've made her, she won't wear it. She definitely knows what she wants."
Gerald went on to say the Queen's bags are compact enough where they don't get in the way when she shakes hands—before the coronavirus pandemic, of course. At the same time, they are big enough to fit everything she needs.
And for those who doubt just how important the Queen's handbags truly are, What's In the Queen's Handbag author Phil Dampier shed some light in a separate interview with HELLO!.
"She would feel lost without it," Phil explained. "It's her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral."
The Crown is streaming on Netflix now.