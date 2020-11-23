BTS' Most Candid Interview Is Here: 5 Bombshells From the Biggest Band in the World

The biggest band in the world is opening up like never before.
As BTS continues to celebrate the release of BE (Deluxe Edition), the K-Pop group is getting personal in a brand-new interview.
While covering Esquire's Winter Issue, SUGA, j-hope, Jin, RM, V, Jung Kook and Jimin discussed a variety of topics including masculinity, dating and how they really feel about America today. At the same time, the group also gave thanks to their fan base that continues to grow all around the world.
"We and our ARMY are always charging each other's batteries," RM shared with the publication. "When we feel exhausted, when we hear the news all over the world, the tutoring programs, and donations, and every good thing, we feel responsible for all of this. We've got to be greater; we've got to be better. All those behaviors always influence us to be better people, before all this music and artist stuff."
So what else did the seven musicians talk about? We're so glad you asked! We compiled some of the biggest revelations and most candid moments from their latest interview. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.
BTS' Love Life: When asked if there is time for dating and a romantic life, the group made it clear that it's not a priority. As Jung Kook insisted, "The most important thing for us now is to sleep."
RM added, "Our love life—twenty-four hours, seven days a week—is with all the ARMYs all over the world."
Eyes on the Grammys: With the 2021 Grammy nominations expected to be announced on Nov. 24, pop culture fans are curious to see if BTS will come out on top. Just like their followers, BTS is hopeful that good news will come soon. "I think the Grammys are the last part, like the final part of the whole American journey," RM explained. "So yeah, we'll see."
COVID-19's Impact on Music: When looking back on the success of their hit single, "Dynamite," the group believes the coronavirus made a difference on its success. "'Dynamite' wouldn't be here if there was no COVID-19," RM argued. "For this song, we wanted to go easy and simple and positive. Not some, like, deep vibes or shadows. We just wanted to go easy."
Jin added, "We were trying to convey the message of healing and comfort to our fans. World domination wasn't actually our plan when we were releasing ‘Dynamite.'"
Tackling Masculinity and Mental Health: With their global superstar status, some may wonder if the members of BTS ever have tough days. SUGA admitted that people's conditions vary day by day.
"Sometimes you're in a good condition; sometimes you aren't," he explained. "Based on that, you get an idea of your physical health. And that same thing applies mentally. Some days you're in a good state; sometimes you're not."
SUGA added, "Many pretend to be okay, saying that they're not ‘weak,' as if that would make you a weak person. I don't think that's right. People won't say you're a weak person if your physical condition is not that good. It should be the same for the mental condition as well. Society should be more understanding."
Their Impression of the United States: As the group's U.S. fan base continues to grow, some may be curious to find out what the guys think of present-day America. "We're outsiders," V shared. "We can't really express what we feel about the United States." Esquire later pointed out that BTS recently made a $1 million donation with Big Hit Entertainment to Black Lives Matter, which was matched by BTS ARMY.
BE (Deluxe Edition) is available now wherever you buy your favorite music.