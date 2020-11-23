BTS' Most Candid Interview Is Here: 5 Bombshells From the Biggest Band in the World

Related : BTS Talks "Life Goes On" Single on New "BE" Album Out Now

The biggest band in the world is opening up like never before.

As BTS continues to celebrate the release of BE (Deluxe Edition), the K-Pop group is getting personal in a brand-new interview.

While covering Esquire's Winter Issue, SUGA, j-hope, Jin, RM, V, Jung Kook and Jimin discussed a variety of topics including masculinity, dating and how they really feel about America today. At the same time, the group also gave thanks to their fan base that continues to grow all around the world.

"We and our ARMY are always charging each other's batteries," RM shared with the publication. "When we feel exhausted, when we hear the news all over the world, the tutoring programs, and donations, and every good thing, we feel responsible for all of this. We've got to be greater; we've got to be better. All those behaviors always influence us to be better people, before all this music and artist stuff."

So what else did the seven musicians talk about? We're so glad you asked! We compiled some of the biggest revelations and most candid moments from their latest interview. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.