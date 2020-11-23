Mike Tyson Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss as He Rips Off Shirt During Live Interview

Mike Tyson is ready to show off his impressive gym goals.

During an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, Nov. 23, the 54-year-old boxer was so excited to show off his amazing physique that he spontaneously took off his hoodie to reveal his bare chest.

The once Heavyweight Champion of the world told GMA's T.J. Holmes, "This is where it's at, man! This is where it's at. This is where it's at, brother." Earlier in the interview, Mike accredited his weight loss and muscle gains to exercise and his wife's encouragement.

"I became a vegan. My wife told me to get on a treadmill," he explained. "I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours." He also spoke about how "difficult" it was to get to where he is now, but the former champ is no stranger to hard work.

"I had to lose 100 pounds," Mike recalled. "But other than that I've always done this my whole career."