Shawn Mendes' In Wonder Bombshells: His First Meeting With Camila Cabello and More

Shawn Mendes is letting the world in closer than ever before.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the three-time Grammy nominee's highly anticipated Netflix documentary, In Wonder, debuted. For nearly 90 minutes, the 22-year-old Canadian pulled back the curtain on his career, meteoric rise to fame and high-profile romance with girlfriend Camila Cabello. Whether it's with home videos of him as a kid and budding teenage singer or behind-the-scenes footage of his life as a world-famous performer on tour, viewers get a front row seat to the personal cinematic journey.

Mendes bares his soul for viewers as he reflects on his anxieties and the toll of his career, finding love and life as a young adult just trying to figure it all out under the pressures of a spotlight.

Without further ado, here are the moments from In Wonder that stood out the most: