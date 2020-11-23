Scott Disick Addresses That DM to Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson

Related : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

Scott Disick is casually addressing his headline-making DMs to Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson, which she shared with her followers last week.

In case you somehow missed the fascinating reality TV crossover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star messaged Megan on Instagram, apparently eager to share his thoughts on what went down on her season of the U.K. dating series.

As Love Island loyalists may recall, Megan coupled up with Eyal Booker on season four. The two had a physical chemistry that was off the charts—so much so that they became the first couple in Love Island history to have sex in the Hideaway—but eventually, Megan broke things off because she was only "physically attracted" to Eyal.

Eyal pleaded for one more shot to prove they could enjoy being together, but Megan coldly responded, "You're not exactly Jim Carrey. I can't have fun with myself."

Now, according to Scott's alleged messages, he wants Megan to apologize to Eyal—despite the fact that Love Island season four took place more than two years ago.