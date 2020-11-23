Mandy Moore Reveals She "Lost a Bunch of Weight" After Getting "Super Sick" Early in Pregnancy

Mandy Moore is opening up about the early stages of her pregnancy.
The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, explained why the first few months weren't the easiest during SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. While the This Is Us star said she feels "very lucky," she also acknowledged she oftentimes felt "super sick" in the beginning.
"But I was home," she said, looking to the silver lining. "So, I didn't have to miss out on work. I don't know how women do it."
For Moore, she would wake up sick, a feeling that she said unfortunately lasted all day long. "I couldn't eat. I lost a bunch of weight. I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day," she added. "But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody that it sometimes can, you know, persevere for the entire pregnancy. So, I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now."
Moore announced her pregnancy in September, sharing that she and Goldsmith are expecting a baby boy in early 2021. In addition to preparing for the little one's arrival, Moore has been filming This Is Us. As for how she's been hiding her baby bump on the show, well, her character Rebecca has been wearing some interesting outfits.
"I'm sure you'll see Rebecca carrying a lot of, like, laundry baskets and purses, oversized pursues, and god knows what, for the next couple of months," she told Today. "I've also heard that they can sort of go in and digitally change things if need be, but I'm guessing it'll be a lot more shots of…less full body."
One thing is for sure: Moore is looking forward to motherhood. As she told her husband during her acceptance speech at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, "I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you."
