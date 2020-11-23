G-Eazy Confirms His 2020 Thanksgiving Plans Will Include Ashley Benson

It may be a quieter Thanksgiving for people around the world this year, but it won't be lacking in love for G-Eazy.
While in the press room at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, the "Me, Myself and I" rapper shed some light on his plans to celebrate the upcoming holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think Zoom is going to get a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving," he told a reporter. "You gotta play it safe when it comes to family. I am going to be on Zoom with my family, just out of respect, out of precaution. You gotta consider each other, think of each other, be respectful of each other and be cautious of each other and take care of each other."
"If that means having to see you through a screen," he continued, "that's how we stay safe and get through this."
However, he won't be celebrating completely digitally. As he confirmed to a reporter, his girlfriend Ashley Benson will be physically with him to make a meal. The performer shared, "We'll cook a turkey together."
G-Eazy, who handed out the award for Collaboration of the Year on Sunday night to Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber for "10,000 Hours," first sparked romance rumors with the Pretty Little Liars alum in May. Six months later, they're still going strong.
"Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other," a source exclusively told E! News in October. "They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."
As for why they're a fitting pair, the insider explained the couple's "relationship works because they balance each other out and love to have fun."
The insider also pointed out that there's no shortage of laughter between the stars. "They both make each other laugh all day long," the source said. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."