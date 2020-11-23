G-Eazy Confirms His 2020 Thanksgiving Plans Will Include Ashley Benson

Related : Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spark Engagement Rumors

It may be a quieter Thanksgiving for people around the world this year, but it won't be lacking in love for G-Eazy.

While in the press room at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, the "Me, Myself and I" rapper shed some light on his plans to celebrate the upcoming holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Zoom is going to get a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving," he told a reporter. "You gotta play it safe when it comes to family. I am going to be on Zoom with my family, just out of respect, out of precaution. You gotta consider each other, think of each other, be respectful of each other and be cautious of each other and take care of each other."

"If that means having to see you through a screen," he continued, "that's how we stay safe and get through this."

However, he won't be celebrating completely digitally. As he confirmed to a reporter, his girlfriend Ashley Benson will be physically with him to make a meal. The performer shared, "We'll cook a turkey together."