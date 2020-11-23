Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos With Her "Bestie" Baby Girl

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo with Zayn & Their Daughter

Gigi Hadid and her "bestie," a.k.a. her baby girl, are already full of holiday spirit.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 22 to share a collection of photos showing her and Zayn Malik's daughter—whose name they've not yet revealed—along with the family of three's holiday decorations.

The new mom herself is featured in the first snapshot, snuggled up in a comfy robe, sweatsuit and beanie, staring off into the distance while cradling her little one, who's wearing an equally cute and cuddly outfit.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi captioned the Instagram post, making sure to add a couple of emojis. "but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

The mother-daughter duo can be seen in another photo; this one a black-and-white snapshot of Gigi planting a kiss on her baby girl.