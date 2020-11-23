Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Self-Love With Debut "Body" Performance at 2020 AMAs

Related : Meg Thee Stallion Lands "GQ" Cover as Rapper of the Year

Megan The Stallion just made her debut performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, and it was a powerful one.

The rapper delivered the first-ever live rendition of "Body," a single from her new album Good News. She kicked off the performance with a compelling pre-recorded monologue, which played alongside a stunning video of the "Hot Girl Summer" singer.

"I love my body. Every curve, every inch. Every mark. Every dimple," Megan said in a voiceover. "It's decoration on my temple."

She continued, "My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And whoever I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see. So are you ready?"

Yep, we definitely had chills—and Meg hadn't even hit the stage yet!

When she did appear, she was rocking a sparkly mesh jumpsuit and matching bra-underwear combo.