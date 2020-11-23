American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2020 American Music Awards are in full swing!
With Taraji P. Henson hosting the star-studded show, you know it's going to be anything but boring. Plus, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and many more artists are taking the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
However, viewers might notice some differences during this year's ceremony. For one, there will be safety precautions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Furthermore, the 2020 American Music Awards introduced new categories: Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight each, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nominations. Some first-time nominees include DaBaby and Doja Cat.
So with that in mind, check out the list of winners below to see if your favorite star is going home with an award tonight.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
For more updates on the American Music Awards, click here.