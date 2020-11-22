Pregnant Hilary Duff and Son Say "I Love You" in Code as She Quarantines Amid Coronavirus Scare

Related : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Pregnant Hilary Duff is quarantining amid a COVID-19 scare and that means keeping away from her family, including her two kids.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Younger actress wrote on her Instagram Story that she had been "exposed to covid" and was on her second day of quarantine. She did not reveal if she tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, Nov. 22, Hilary shared a video of her and her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie communicating by stomping while social distancing in different rooms.

"Matt taught Luca the code for I love you," Hilary said, referring to her husband, Matthew Koma, 33. "We've been doing it all day long. It's so sad."

Hilary later posted photos of Luca wearing a Captain America face mask inside an ice cream shop, as well as pics of her and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair bundled up in colorful mismatched clothes.

"When dad dresses you...but you so cute everyone just looks at your face," Hilary wrote. "When Dad does your hair."