Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Love might be blind... but not this gender reveal!
Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas shared the exciting and special news that he and his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, are having a baby boy. The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 21 to announce the news.
"Gender reveal," he captioned his post, alongside a short video that showed the moment he and Aubrey found out the sex of their first child.
In the two-minute clip, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear and appeared to be standing on the rooftop of a building with a small group of loved ones gathered around.
"I love this stuff, guys," Mark gushed in the video. "Aubrey's very impatient... actually we both are. We already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world."
So, babe... you ready?" Mark asked before kicking things off. He added, "Drum roll, please."
The Netflix star then lit a box of fireworks while the soon-to-be mom stood by and held onto a confetti popper. Once the fireworks displayed in the sky, the couple set off their poppers, which showed a stream of blue confetti.
"It's a boy," shouted the dad-to-be. "Stay tuned for the rest of our journey here for the next couple of months."
Several of Mark's Love Is Blind co-stars expressed their excitement over his baby news. Matt Barnett commented, "Congrats my guy! Your little dude is going to have the best life! He definitely has some of the coolest parents."
Amber Pike, who is still married to Matt, replied, "So excited to meet y'all's little guy! Congratulations y'all!" Kenny Barnes added, "Congratulations, man! You're going to be an incredible father."
The pair's baby update comes only one month after they revealed they were going to be first-time parents.
"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Mark told E! News on Sunday, Oct 25. "I'm going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor."
As for Aubrey? She raved about her pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post. "Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin," she shared.
The duo's little one is expected to arrive in April 2021.
Back in July, Mark took to Instagram to reveal that he and Aubrey were officially a couple. The news of his romance came as a surprise for his fans considering he had only been single for a month.
In June, he and Lauren "LC" Chamblin, who was also a contestant on Love Is Blind, had called it quits after she accused him of cheating. Mark addressed the infidelity claims, telling E! News, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."
Prior to dating Lauren and Aubrey, the fitness trainer was engaged to his Love Is Blind co-star Jessica Batten. However, the two went their separate ways and never tied the knot in the series finale.