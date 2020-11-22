Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys a "Date Night" 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Related : Vanessa Hudgens Does This Instead of New Year's Resolutions

Following her January split from Austin Butler, The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens hinted that she's dating again—though exactly who she's seeing remains a mystery.

On Nov. 22, the High School Musical alum posted a flirty pic of herself dressed up and holding a pink rose to Instagram. "Date night," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Exactly who Vanessa is seeing for this "date night" is a mystery. Following her breakup with Austin, who she dated for nine years following her high-profile romance with HSM co-star Zac Efron, the actress was spotted with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in January. Vanessa, 31, even supported Kyle at his NBA games and shouted out the athlete on social media. It's unclear if the two were ever officially romantically involved, but it's doubtful that the player is who Vanessa is referring to as he's currently dating model Winnie Harlow.

Whoever Vanessa is seeing, it's likely that it's a new romance. In November, she shared she had to take a pause from dating due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put on place at her job.