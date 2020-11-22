Chrissy Teigen Cuddles With Her Mom After Sharing She Had the "Hardest 4 Days of My Life"

Related : Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Friends' Touching Gift

Chrissy Teigen needed some quality time with her mom. On Nov. 21, the Cravings author posted a photo of her and mother Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen cuddling on the couch to Instagram. Luna, her 4-year-old daughter with husband John Legend was also featured in the picture.

"one day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life," Chrissy wrote in the Instagram caption. "For now, here's me needing my mommy."

At this time, Chrissy has yet to publicly share details about her experience in the last week.

This has been a difficult few months for Chrissy and her family. In September, the model shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with her and John's third child, who they named Jack.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy said in a statement on social media. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."