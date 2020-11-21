Dwyane Wade “Appreciated” Mike Tyson Defending Daughter Zaya From Transphobic Comments

Dwyane Wade shared how much it meant to him that boxer Mike Tyson took the time to stand up for Dwyane's 13-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2019.

In February, rapper Boosie Badazz made transphobic remarks about Zaya on Instagram. He later doubled down on his comments in an interview with Baller Alert's Sesh w/ Shirley, where he once again misgendered Zaya. In October, Mike had the "Nasty Nasty" rapper on his podcast Hotboxin' and criticized the artist for his behavior towards Zaya, asking Boosie, "What happened to you that you think that you're somebody that can comment on somebody's life?"

Dwyane shared with Central Ave that he was happy Mike called out Boosie on the comments. "We had a conversation. I appreciated from a standpoint of, you know, Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect," he explained. "He is someone who has learned from this journey of life."

He added that Mike is "so educated and knowledgeable about life," adding, "For him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that."