Artem Chigvintsev's Birthday Tribute to Nikki Bella Will Melt Your Heart

Nikki Bella is feeling the love on her birthday.
The Total Bellas star has kicked off Sagittarius season with an unforgettable tribute from her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the reality TV personality.
"I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," Artem captioned his post, "you are my rock , you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you."
Artem, who is currently filming the DWTS finale in Los Angeles, expressed that he couldn't wait to reunite with the E! star.
"I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for your self [sic]," he continued. "I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."
On Instagram Stories, the professional dancer continued to shower his fiancée with love. He posted a photo of Nikki cuddling with their 3-month-old son with the caption, "Love this so much."
It's unknown how Nikki plans to celebrate her birthday, which she shares with her identical twin sister Brie Bella.
Nikki's birthday isn't the only thing the couple has celebrated in recent weeks. The new mom revealed she and Artem bought a new house in Napa Valley on the latest episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.
"It's been my biggest online purchase yet," she explained of her new home. "That's what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labor it was 118 degrees."
Nikki admitted that Artem wasn't totally on board with the decision considering they invested so much into their current house. "I haven't even lived there for a year and it took me two years to build it," she shared, noting that Artem "was not happy in the beginning."
"And now he's become happy about it," she continued. "But I wonder how he truly feels deep down inside!"
The couple has yet to make the big move, and are waiting for Artem to finish DWTS.
Making their relocation more exciting? They won't be living out there alone. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan revealed they are also headed to Napa Valley with their children, Birdie Joe, 3, and Buddy Dessert, 3 months.