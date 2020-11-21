Paris Hilton Still Claims She and Britney Spears ''Invented the Selfie''

You've got to hand it to Paris Hilton, she's a selfie queen with conviction.
In 2017, the 39-year-old reality star and socialite tweeted a photo of herself hanging out with Britney Spears in 2006, writing, "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!" Naturally, Twitter users were quick to disprove her claims, offering up pictures of other people's "selfies" throughout history. But this week, Hilton was returned to claim the title once more.
She posted the same photo of herself with Spears, tweeting, "14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie [red heart emoji] #LegendsOnly."
More than 106,000 people liked the picture. In response, many tweeted two simple words, echoing Hilton's famous catchphrase: "That's hot."
Hilton rose to fame as the star of the reality show The Simple Life in the early '00s. The heiress to the Hilton hotel chain was often photographed out partying, including with her co-star Nicole Richie, now 39, and other celebs such as Spears, now 38, and Lindsey Lohan, now 34.
These stars were popular targets of the paparazzi at a time when celebrity gossip websites started popping up and swiftly rising in popularity, and years before social media became mainstream. Such public exposure, often quite invasive, made them more famous than ever.
No, Hilton and Spears didn't actually invent the selfie—hey, even the 1991 movie Thelma and Louise showed Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon posing for one. Hilton and Spears also never trademarked the term "selfie" (although Hilton does own the trademark for the phrase "that's hot" to be used on clothing.)
But the socialite and singer did make a substantial impact on pop culture for an entire generation with just their photos and public appearances. As one user tweeted in response to Hilton's renewed claim, "The original superstars and influencers making pure fashion we love to see it! @britneyspears and Paris 4ever!"
In 2011, Hilton and Spears reunited when they turned up at the same dinner party at a West Hollywood restaurant. A source told E! News at the time, "Britney was shy with most of the people there. But she and Paris hugged and talked for awhile."
In September, Hilton told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live that she and Spears have kept in touch and reunited again this past summer, with a group of friends. "We've had dinners," she said. "I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much."
"She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl," Hilton continued. "We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion...fun things."