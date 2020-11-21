Carrie Underwood and John Legend Team Up for Christmas "Hallelujah" Music Video

Related : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and John Legend are ushering in the holiday season with a new Christmas song—and a music video to accompany it.

The artists teamed up for "Hallelujah," an original song off Carrie's very first Christmas album My Gift. The duo's new video for the track features John crooning over a piano in a candlelit manor, with snow falling all around. Carrie, in a silver, snowflake-inspired gown, sings beside him.

The lyrics of the new song are full of promise for the new year. After a particularly challenging 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are sure to appreciate the hopeful message.

"Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth / Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth / Ooh, let the children know," Carrie and John sing in unison. "There's a brighter day ahead, let's hold on to hope / And on the coldest evening in this December / Let us pray the spirit of love will linger."