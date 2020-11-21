Lukas Gage's Viral Video of "S--t Talking Director" Has Celebs Playing the Guessing Game

If there's one thing celebs can bond over, it's a mutual dislike of badly behaved directors.
So when Euphoria actor Luke Gage shared a now-viral video of an unidentified director mocking him for living in a "tiny apartment" during a Zoom audition, not realizing his mic was unmuted, dozens of stars rallied behind the actor.
"Classy response Lukas," Mad Men alum January Jones commented on the video, which was posted on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, Nov. 20. "What an entitled a--hole, dm me who it was so I can make note not to ever work with that person."
Many commentators immediately tried to guess the person's identity. And 25-year-old Lukas, who described the him as a "s--t talking director," played along but kept it private.
"NAME NAMES," commented writer and comedian Jordan Firstman, to which Lukas responded, "100k likes for the name." As of Saturday morning, the video has been viewed more than 437,000 times on Instagram and liked more than 169,000 times on Twitter.
January wrote, "I have a guess." She did not give any names, nor did Emmy Rossum, who stars with Lukas in the new Peacock series Angelyne. But the former Shameless star did wage her own guess, and share a disturbing account of her own bad experience with a director.
"I think I know that voice," she wrote. "If it's who I'm thinking, he asked me to 'audition' for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke. THAT was the ask. My reps said he wanted to know if I was 'fat right now.' I believe I told my agent, 'Tell him no thank you and to go f--k himself.'"
In the video, Lukas takes the director's insult in stride, telling him that he does indeed live in a "s--tty apartment" and asks him to "give me this job so I can get a better one." The director quickly apologized, saying he was "so, so sorry" and "mortified." Many other celebs, including the actor's Euphoria co-stars, also weighed in on the video.
Sydney Sweeney wrote, "OMG...I CAN'T EVEN," adding, "Also ur apartment looks better than mine, can I move in? Lol." Fellow cast member Barbie Ferreira wrote, "YOU POSTED IT DJFJJFJR."
Maude Apatow commented, "Lukas I can't...I can't breathe" Her sister, Iris Apatow, wrote, "Hahahahaha...What an a--hole." Their mom, Leslie Mann, wrote, ""AahhahhhaaaA."
"As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one," tweeted Leslie's husband and Maude and Iris' dad, director Judd Apatow. "Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!"
Back on Instagram, Normal People actor Paul Mescal commented, "What the f--k." Wilmer Valderrama said, "You're a class act. Onward, this director officially has an expiration date." Sophie Turner wrote, "That's f--ked up."
Many other celebs also praised Lukas over his response to the director on the Zoom audition. Turner's husband Joe Jonas commented, "Handled like a champ."
Zelda Williams, who directed Lukas in the new horror film Kappa Kappa Die, tweeted, "Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I'd like to add for any (non-a--hole) director's looking that he's also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man!"
"You handled that so well Lukas," wrote Molly Shannon, who stars with Lukas in the upcoming HBO limited series The White Lotus. "What a lousy thing of him to say. and here you are putting yourself out there for your audition. vulnerable. wanting to get the part etc .."
Lukas replied to Molly, "I love u !!! thank god I didn't get the part because I wouldn't be working with you in Hawaii right now [kiss emoji]"