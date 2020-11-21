Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the businessman.
"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the representative said, per NBC News. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."
The son of President Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump is one of dozens of people in the White House circle to test positive for the virus. It is unclear if Donald Jr., 42, knows where he may have been exposed. He attended an indoor election night party where others, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House political affairs director Brian Jack also tested positive.
In October, the president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The Commander-in-Chief was sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to recover. Additional cases were linked to a late September event in the Rose Garden to honor Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
The Liberal Privilege author has not spoken about his diagnosis on his active social media pages.
In October, Melania wrote about her family's experience with COVID-19 on the official White House website.
"Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family," she shared. "I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination."
Donald Jr.'s girlfriend, attorney and former First Lady of San Francisco Kimberly Guilfoyle, also contracted the virus in July and has since recovered. It is not known if anyone else close to the former Apprentice judge was recently diagnosed.