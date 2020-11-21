Prince Harry Thinks Controversy Surrounding Princess Diana Interview Investigation Is "Horrid": Source

Related : Prince Charles Allegedly Told Diana He Didn't Love Her Before Wedding

Prince Harry may live on the other side of the Atlantic ocean now, but that doesn't mean he's not supportive of Prince William or the investigation into Princess Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir.

A source close to Prince Harry is responding to recent tabloid reports that accuse the royal of failing to support his brother and protect their late mother's legacy. The source tells E! News, "Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening."

"You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the insider continues. "He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him. Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to drive a wedge between the brothers."

E! News is told that the Duke of Sussex thinks the commentary surrounding his reportedly fractured relationship with Prince William is "utterly horrid and offensive."