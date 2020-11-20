Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course

A man competing on the TBS game show Wipeout has died.
E! News learned that on Thursday, Nov. 18, the person, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, required medical attention after completing one of the competition's notoriously difficult and physically demanding obstacle courses.
After being treated by onsite medical personnel, the man was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
It's not yet known what exactly lead to the individual's death, however all contestants are required to undergo medical exams prior to participating in the obstacle courses. E! News is told the Wipeout production team is well equipped with numerous medics and a safety producer on set while filming is underway.
TBS reacted to the tragedy in a statement obtained by E! News on Friday, Nov. 20, which read, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."
Endemol Shine North America, the production company that is distributing Wipeout, shared in a statement, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."
Wipeout premiered in 2008 and ran on ABC through 2014. In April 2020, it was announced that TBS picked up a 20-episode revival of the game show. John Cena and Nicole Byer from Netflix's Nailed It signed on to co-host, while model Camille Costek was announced as a field correspondent.
"I couldn't be more excited for what's in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants," the WWE star turned actor said in a statement at the time, per THR. "The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This'll be a hosting experience unlike anything I've ever done! I can't wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!"
Byer added, "Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs, and there's nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I'm tickled to be a part of this beloved show's comeback."
According to a description of the reimagined series, TBS' Wipeout promises to push contestants' "athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes" as they take on a three-stage obstacle course "designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors."