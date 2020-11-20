Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course

Related : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

A man competing on the TBS game show Wipeout has died.

E! News learned that on Thursday, Nov. 18, the person, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, required medical attention after completing one of the competition's notoriously difficult and physically demanding obstacle courses.

After being treated by onsite medical personnel, the man was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

It's not yet known what exactly lead to the individual's death, however all contestants are required to undergo medical exams prior to participating in the obstacle courses. E! News is told the Wipeout production team is well equipped with numerous medics and a safety producer on set while filming is underway.

TBS reacted to the tragedy in a statement obtained by E! News on Friday, Nov. 20, which read, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."